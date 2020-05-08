The brave vet was alarmed at Charity's hesitation when asked a few weeks back if she would take responsibility for her partner's son if the worst happened. It was merely a misunderstanding as Charity was overwhelmed at being confronted with the reality of the couples' difficult situation, but 'Ness was not impressed and it's caused tension ever since.

Next week the atmosphere starts off strained as Vanity row after Rhona brings over paperwork for the guardianship. Thankfully, they calm down and talk it out - it looks as if they've finally made a breakthrough and the relationship is back on track.

Returning from the hospital, Charity is beaming as she reveals she has a big announcement to make following a heart-to-heart with her girlfriend. Emmerdale are staying tight-lipped as to what the development is, but it sounds like good news for a change.

However, Vanessa suddenly starts to feel sick and has to run upstairs, leaving Charity shaken. Is the chemotherapy for bowel cancer taking its toll? Could the soap be paving the way for a tragic exit for V as we know pregnant Hardwick will be going on maternity leave later this year?

