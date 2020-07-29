While fighting for her life in hospital, the woozy farmer secretly overheard Cain bare his soul about how he couldn't live without her thinking she was sleeping, not realising she heard every word.

On Wednesday 29th July, the cursed couple got cosy over a cuppa as Cain continued to help injured Moira out at Butler's farm while she recuperates from her injuries.

Quashing the audience's wishes for a full-on romantic reunion, protective son Matty spoilt it all as he had a quiet word with his stepdad about messing with Moira's emotions, insisting she'd been through enough without Cain stringing her along.

Stung by Matty's meddling, Cain then announced to a clearly crestfallen Moira he was off to visit daughter Debbie in Scotland for a while, covering it was a pre-arranged trip but obviously inspired by her concerned son's warning.

Moira downplayed her disappointment as Cain awkwardly explained he didn't want to give her the wrong impression by spending time at the house and lending a hand. But as he left, her expression said it all.

Has Matty's well-intentioned interference in his mother's love life stopped Moira and Cain making another go of it?

Speaking about the on/off pair's future recently, Robb revealed: "The bond between them and their chemistry is so strong. This situation might draw them closer, but what the outcome will be I don't know."

Cain's absence across the border is only temporary, but scarpering just as it looked like him and Moira could finally move on from the Nate situation means they may lose momentum on trying to give the marriage another go. How long will Cain be gone? And will any thoughts of reconciliation have faded by the time he returns?

