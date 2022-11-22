Cain (Jeff Hordley) really didn't want to see her, but agreed to chat when she said it was for "their mum's sake".

Tensions were fraught in tonight's Emmerdale (22nd November) when Chas Dingle (played by Lucy Pargeter) paid her brother a visit in prison.

Selfish Chas is quite clearly still struggling to come to terms with the loss of Al Chapman (Michael Wildman) and wanted some comfort from Cain.

Admitting she was feeling lonely and really missing Al, Chas broke down in front of Cain.

Like viewers no doubt, Cain had very little sympathy for his sister and seemed to be quite offended by her outburst.

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Telling her he missed Moira (Natalie J Robb) and his family while stuck in prison for a crime he didn't commit (though she doesn't know that), Cain seemed quite infuriated.

He told Chas she was "dead to him" and he wanted nothing to do with her, especially after she dared use their mother as an excuse to chat while she missed her death because she was in bed with Al.

Is it over between them? And will Chas ever come clean on what's happened?

Read more:

Emmerdale airs on weekdays at 7:30pm on ITV and ITV Hub. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.