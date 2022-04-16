However, one of the soap's producers, Kate Brooks, has recently revealed that this wasn't always going to be the case, and an alternative ending could have seen her get away with her crimes.

Meena Jutla, played by Paige Sandhu, is set to be sentenced next week on Emmerdale , having been found guilty in her murder trial.

Speaking to Metro.co.uk and other press, Brooks said: "Yes, she has given us so much storyline recently that of course there is always that temptation to let her get away with it."

Meena in court ITV

Despite this, it seems that the team behind the soap decided for the sake of closure, Meena had to be sent down.

"A person who is capable of such heinous crimes and has no remorse can’t stay long in the village," Brooks continued. "They can’t continue on that path because there is nowhere else for her to go.

"We knew that we needed to draw a line under it, not just for the viewers but for our characters who are left, they need justice and need for Meena to be punished for her crimes.

"If they don’t get the closure then there is no way to move them on as characters, so we knew that we had to let Meena’s fate rest in the hands of the soap Gods; and so I hope people will be very satisfied with what she gets."

After joining the soap in 2020 nurse Meena has committed multiple murders and kidnappings, going on a rampage of villainy.

With actress Paige Sandhu set to leave the soap this year, it seems Meena's time may finally be up. You can read our Big RT Interview with Paige Sandhu here.

