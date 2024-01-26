Meanwhile, Mackenzie Boyd (Lawrence Robb) accosted Aaron and told him he was out of order for the way he had treated Sam Dingle (James Hooton). Aaron dismissed this and claimed that Cain had been taught the ultimate lesson!

Moira confronted Aaron at the scrapyard; and, of course, Aaron ignored her. When he found Cain waiting for him, Aaron continued to wind his uncle up.

But when Aaron walked away, and Cain went after him to finish their fight, Cain suddenly collapsed. Aaron's cold façade finally dropped as he called an ambulance and alerted Moira.

She and Mack rushed to the hospital, while at the Woolpack, Cain's siblings Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter) and Caleb Milligan (William Rush) also learned the worrying news.

Aaron told Moira that he hadn't hurt Cain, but she wasn't convinced, and he admitted they had had a "tussle".

She was soon informed by doctors that Cain had a serious head injury; and as Moira saw red over Aaron's behaviour, the doors to Cain's room opened, where he could be seen on a ventilator. Moira then issued Aaron with a strong threat.

"If he doesn't wake up, you're going to prison. And if he does, you're a dead man."

Will Cain survive?

