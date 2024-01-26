Will Emmerdale's Cain survive shock collapse as Moira gives Aaron deadly warning?
Could he die?
Cain Dingle's (Jeff Hordley) life was on the line in tonight's Emmerdale (26th January 2024), and wife Moira (Natalie J Robb) warned his attacker Aaron (Danny Miller) of the consequences.
After a fight in the garage, Aaron left Cain for dead, but he regained consciousness and returned home. With Moira suspecting his bruises were down to Aaron, Cain claimed the situation was under control.
Meanwhile, Mackenzie Boyd (Lawrence Robb) accosted Aaron and told him he was out of order for the way he had treated Sam Dingle (James Hooton). Aaron dismissed this and claimed that Cain had been taught the ultimate lesson!
Moira confronted Aaron at the scrapyard; and, of course, Aaron ignored her. When he found Cain waiting for him, Aaron continued to wind his uncle up.
But when Aaron walked away, and Cain went after him to finish their fight, Cain suddenly collapsed. Aaron's cold façade finally dropped as he called an ambulance and alerted Moira.
More like this
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
She and Mack rushed to the hospital, while at the Woolpack, Cain's siblings Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter) and Caleb Milligan (William Rush) also learned the worrying news.
Aaron told Moira that he hadn't hurt Cain, but she wasn't convinced, and he admitted they had had a "tussle".
She was soon informed by doctors that Cain had a serious head injury; and as Moira saw red over Aaron's behaviour, the doors to Cain's room opened, where he could be seen on a ventilator. Moira then issued Aaron with a strong threat.
"If he doesn't wake up, you're going to prison. And if he does, you're a dead man."
Will Cain survive?
Read more:
- 5 Emmerdale spoilers: Chas Dingle is diagnosed with breast cancer
- Emmerdale's Heath Hope tragedy reminds us of the soap's greatest strength
- Emmerdale's Angelica King shocks Nicola with graveyard confession about crash
Emmerdale airs on weekdays at 7:30pm on ITV1 and ITVX. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide or visit our Soaps hub.
Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.