"Aaron doesn't take the news very well at all," says Dominic Brunt, who plays love cheat Paddy. "Aaron sees Paddy as a morally upstanding fatherly figure, who doesn't really do things wrong. Paddy is Aaron's moral compass so, by doing this, he's lost a lot of respect."

In an attempt to defuse a tense situation, Paddy claims that he doesn't love Tess and that the adoption process he's currently going through with Rhona will make their family life complete. But with Aaron's world rocked, viewers will be left on tenterhooks as to whether he will spill the beans.

"The last thing Paddy wants is for Rhona to find out. Ideally, he wants to be in this relationship with Tess until it fizzles out and then he'll carry on as normal. What he wants is to have as much fun as he can and then go back to how it was."

And what advice would Brunt give to his character were he to be asked? "I'd say, 'snap out of it'. What Paddy is doing is cheesy.

"He's split his morals and his mind in two. He sees his future with his family and what he's doing with Tess as a fling. Paddy's being a selfish idiot. He's got everything he wants with Rhona and, if it all collapsed, then he'd soon realise what he's lost."

