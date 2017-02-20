After all, everyone loves a good cry. Especially Aaron, whose tear ducts are constantly soaked.

2. Drink from a wellington boot

For that full Dingle experience, you have to sup booze from a wellie. Even though it's inexplicable and completely gross.

3. Get chained to a radiator

Bloodstains are optional...

4. Crash your car into a lake

For added tension, make sure your legs are trapped under the steering wheel column.

5. Jeopardise your liberty by getting into a random fight

Actually don't do this at all. Unless you like being photographed in a staged pose. And enjoy the feel of a prison tabard.

6. Cover up a murder

Because every good relationship is built on lies, duplicity and homicide.

7. Have a duvet day - in a barn

For the ultimate Robron experience, watch the nuptials surrounded by bales of straw.

8. Get locked in a boot

It's surely the best way to travel to the wedding?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LuKuadBdNyo

9. Make a load of enemies...

...preferably to the extent that someone ends up wanting to shoot you.

10. And remember, nothing says true love more than a pair of bespoke slippers...

Will Aaron be wearing these in prison, we wonder?

