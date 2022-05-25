The situation came to a head following an impulsive marriage proposal from David , which Victoria rejected. Earlier in the week, David's father Eric Pollard (Chris Chittell) had warned him that he was rushing into his decision to pop the question, given that he and Vic had only been together a few months.

David Metcalfe (Matthew Wolfenden) and Victoria Sugden's (Isabel Hodgins) relationship was left hanging in the balance in tonight's Emmerdale (25th May), as the couple reached a crossroads.

But David was adamant and went to buy an engagement ring; despite the fact that the only basis for such a commitment was that he felt he and Victoria had become too boring!

What he failed to pick up on was that his other half was actually perfectly content with their settled life together, after recovering from an eventful year. So when she arrived in the woods for a romantic surprise and David promptly dropped to one knee, Vic was shocked and unimpressed!

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

She felt that David wasn't in tune with how she felt, and walked away in an effort to avoid saying anything she might regret. David was left feeling deflated as his plans turned into a disaster. Heading back to the shop, he confided in his dad once again.

Later, Victoria returned for a chat. She explained that as a single mother, she's simply exhausted at the end of every day and had been happy with their relaxed set-up - until David changed the goalposts! Now it seemed that she didn't know what she wanted, and therefore David implored Vic to think about that.

So his plans of marriage have now turned into something of an ultimatum, and the pressure is on for the pair. What will Victoria decide? Will she choose to break up with David, accepting that they're in different places in their lives?

Will she reconsider and agree to marry him? Or is it about time David calmed down his rash decision-making? We'd say so!

Read more:

Visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our dedicated Soaps hub.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.