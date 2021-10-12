Emmerdale survival week: your day-by-day guide to all the drama

Stunts, drama and death are in store in Emmerdale as the soap stages one of its most ambitious weeks ever, packed with twists as the locals embark on an outdoor survival challenge event that ends in tragedy.

Advertisement

Meena Jutla (Paige Sandhu) is on a mission to murder love rival Victoria Sugden (Isabel Hodgins), but someone sees her try to drown her victim in the rapids and a chase ensues into a maze. Who will be Meena’s next victim, or could the killer end up dead herself with her reign of terror exposed?

Here is your day-by-day guide to Emmerdale’s epic week running from 18th – 22nd October 2021.

Get all the latest soaps news and views direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for soaps and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Monday 18th October – 7pm, ITV

The week begins with an ominous flash forward of Meena lying motionless in a maze, with her voice lamenting how the challenge took a terrifying turn. In the present day, the challengers set off down the river in their rafts. Meena has tampered with Vic’s abseiling harness but is horrified when Manpreet Sharma (Rebecca Sarker) takes it instead – could the nasty nurse end up killing her own sister?

Victoria, Manpreet, David Metcalfe (Matthew Wolfenden) and Charles Anderson (Kevin Mathurin) are soon fighting to keep their heads above water. Elsewhere, Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock) and Paddy Dingle (Dominic Brunt) are lost in the woods, while Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) and Mack Boyd (Lawrence Robb) put a secret plan in motion to win the challenge’s first prize and Priya Kotecha (Fiona Wade) gets amorous with Ellis Chapman (Aaron Anthony) outdoors!

Tuesday 19th October – 7pm, ITV

David desperately tries to find a way to help Victoria as he sees her being swept away by the current towards a waterfall – will she be washed away to her death?

Mack is stopped in his tracks when he hears a scream coming from a pond nearby. Dashing to the scene he sees ripples in the water, then panics that Charity has disappeared into a watery grave… Could there be another explanation?

Wednesday 20th October – 7pm, ITV

Menacing Meena has Vic’s lifeless body held under the water and it looks like she’s about to commit another murder, but who is watching the sinister situation play out? Meena realises someone has seen her and follows the spy into a maze leading to a fatal showdown.

Elsewhere, Charles is injured after the white water rafting incident, and Ellis shares a loved-up moment with Priya, oblivious to the disaster unfolding nearby.

Thursday 21st October – 7pm, ITV

Manpreet is in danger and in desperate need of assistance. Can anyone come to her rescue before it’s too late? Meanwhile, Meena stalks her prey and enjoys toying with them. Will she let them go or take another life?

Also, Priya is on cloud nine as she hunts for Ellis and enters the maze with a bottle of bubbly. What will she find, and can she escape once she realises what she’s walked into?

Thursday 21st October – 8pm, ITV

The events of the past few days climax in a terrifying final stunt that puts several lives on the line, and tragedy strikes when (at least one) villager is killed. Has Meena been caught before she could deliver the final blow, or has she struck again and got away with murder once more? Has Vic survived? What has Priya seen? And are Charity and Mack safe?

Friday 22nd October – 7pm, ITV

Advertisement

Emmerdale’s adrenaline-fuelled week draws to a close with the community in shock after the dramatic culmination of the survival challenge. As news of the death impacts on the locals, it’s clear there’s no going back for some characters. Has the truth about Meena murdering Leanna been exposed, as well as her other past killings and her drugging of David? And what next for those affected by the unexpected end to the event that was meant to be a bit of fun, and ended up with people fearing for their lives?