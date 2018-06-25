Now, though, actress Joanne Mitchell will turn up on Coronation Street, once again playing the wife of a man convicted of sexual abuse. Her character Marsha Clifton arrives at Speed Daal this evening and recognises Craig as being the special constable who testified against her husband Neil in court.

When Kayla secretly tells her mum that she's trying to get close to Craig in order to aid Neil's appeal, Marsha can't help but disapprove of her daughter's actions. But will Marsha be able to talk Kayla round?

Actress Joanne Mitchell's CV is filled with appearances in soapland and on continuing dramas. As well as Emmerdale (where she also played DS Karen Farnborough in 2003) and Corrie, she has had guest roles on Waterloo Road, Holby City, Casualty, Doctors, Heartbeat and Bad Girls. She is also married - in real life- to Emmerdale star Dominic Brunt, who plays village vet Paddy Kirk.

