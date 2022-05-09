With Cain having completed some work on Al's car, he returned the vehicle to him - only for Al to confront him over a cable tie he found under the bonnet . The implication was clear, as Al was convinced that Cain had tampered with the car.

The battle between enemies Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) and Al Chapman (Michael Wildman) continued in tonight's Emmerdale (9th May), leading to another tense moment.

Cain recalled the same accusation being levelled at him, and alluded to the fact that this was now getting boring. He insisted the car was perfectly fine, so Al demanded that he took it for a test drive to prove it. A chirpy Cain agreed, taking the keys.

With Cain roaring the car down the street at full speed, Al watched on as he turned the vehicle around and headed straight towards him. Al made no move to get out of the way, and Cain only slowed to a stop when he was as close to Al as he could get without actually hitting him.

Is more danger lurking for Cain? (ITV)

With a smirk, Cain handed back the keys and walked away, and straight into drama elsewhere as his mum Faith Dingle (Sally Dexter) tried to initiate a peace talk after last week's antics with Cain's friend and colleague Dan Spencer (Liam Fox). Cain wasn't interested in anything Faith had to say, and Al was present in the Woolpack for the showdown.

The story then moved forward with other plot points - as the penny dropped for Chloe Harris (Jessie Elland) over Noah Dingle's (Jack Downham) stalking and an anxious Gabby Thomas (Rosie Bentham) found a torch in the Home Farm grounds. But that doesn't necessarily mean that the Cain vs Al saga is over just yet!

Remember, Emmerdale producer Jane Hudson previously teased an "explosive" set of scenes between Al and Cain, and fellow producer Laura Shaw teased more recently that something big is about to happen this week that will "change the dynamic between these two forever."

That moment certainly hasn't happened yet, and with Monday's flashforwards revealing an overturned car, as well as an open grave, a gunshot and a prison cell door, there's a lot to consider. Shaw's words suggest that the two men may make it out of the week alive - but with potentially different outlooks. Could a huge accident change their lives?

Or will either Cain or Al make a shocking move that impacts one or both of them for a long time to come?

Keeping watching Emmerdale all this week to find out!

Emmerdale airs on weekdays at 7:30pm on ITV and ITV Hub, with Flash-forward Week continuing on 10th May 2022.

