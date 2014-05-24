British Soap Awards 2014: full list of winners revealed
Hollyoaks takes home Best British Soap, but the evening is dominated by trophies for Hayley Cropper's exit on Coronation Street
Hollyoaks has taken the prize for Best British Soap at this year's British Soap Awards after the Channel 4 soap topped the nominations list with 20 nods. But it was the departure of Julie Hesmondhalgh from Coronation Street that scooped the lion's share of the prizes at the ceremony tonight at London's Hackney Empire. Among the prizes for Hayley's death were Best Actress for Hesmondhalgh herself, Best Actor for screen husband David Neilson (who plays Roy Cropper) and recognition for Storyline and Single Episode.
The awards, hosted by Phillip Schofield, will be screened at 8.15pm tonight on ITV, but you can find a full list of winners below:
SEXIEST MALE (presented by Ashley Roberts and Myleene Klass)
WINNER: Danny Mac (Dodger Savage, Hollyoaks)
OTHER NOMINEES
Ashley Taylor Dawson (Darren Osborne, Hollyoaks)
Danny Dyer (Mick Carter, EastEnders)
Ryan Thomas (Jason Grimshaw, Coronation Street)
Matthew Wolfenden (David Metcalfe, Emmerdale
SEXIEST FEMALE (presented by Ashley Banjo and Perri Kiely)
WINNER: Michelle Keegan (Tina McIntyre, Coronation Street)
OTHER NOMINEES
Georgia May Foote (Katy Armstrong, Coronation Street)
Jacqueline Jossa (Lauren Branning, EastEnders)
Jennifer Metcalfe (Mercedes Browning, Hollyoaks)
Jorgie Porter (Theresa McQueen, Hollyoaks)
VILLAIN OF THE YEAR (presented by Martin Kemp)
WINNER: Anna Passey (Sienna Blake, Hollyoaks)
OTHER NOMINEES
Jesse Birdsall (Fraser Black, Hollyoaks)
Charlie Brooks (Janine Butcher, EastEnders)
Dominic Power (Cameron Murray, Emmerdale)
Greg Wood (Trevor Royle, Hollyoaks)
BEST ACTOR (presented by Lynda La Plante)
WINNER: David Neilson (Roy Cropper, Coronation Street)
OTHER NOMINEES
Danny Dyer (Mick Carter, EastEnders)
Jeff Hordley (Cain Dingle, Emmerdale)
Kieron Richardson (Ste Hay, Hollyoaks)
Jeremy Sheffield (Patrick Blake, Hollyoaks)
BEST ACTRESS (presented by Colin Salmon)
WINNER: Julie Hesmondhalgh (Hayley Cropper, Coronation Street)
OTHER NOMINEES
Lindsey Coulson (Carol Jackson, EastEnders)
Stephanie Davis (Sinead Roscoe, Hollyoaks)
Nikki Sanderson (Maxine Minniver, Hollyoaks)
Lacey Turner (Stacey Branning, EastEnders)
BEST COMEDY PERFORMANCE (presented by Vic Reeves)
WINNER: Simon Gregson (Steve McDonald, Coronation Street)
OTHER NOMINEES
Linda Henry (Shirley Carter, EastEnders)
Sarah Moyle (Valerie Pitman, Doctors)
Laura Norton (Kerry Wyatt, Emmerdale)
Dan Tetsell (Jim McGinn, Hollyoaks)
BEST YOUNG PERFORMANCE (presented by Joey Essex and Dani Harmer)
WINNER: Ellis Hollins (Tom Cunningham, Hollyoaks)
OTHER NOMINEES
Alex Bain (Simon Barlow, Coronation Street)
Mimi Keene (Cindy Williams, EastEnders)
Joe Warren-Plant (Jacob Gallagher, Emmerdale)
Oliver Woollford (Tom Finlayson, Doctors)
SPECTACULAR SCENE OF THE YEAR (presented by David Weir and David Seaman)
WINNER: The Woolpack flood and siege (Emmerdale)
OTHER NOMINEES
Nick and David’s car crash (Coronation Street)
Opening of Austenland (Doctors)
Johnny comes out to Mick (EastEnders)
Hollyoaks Blast (Hollyoaks)
BEST ON-SCREEN PARTNERSHIP (presented by Marvin and Rochelle Humes)
WINNERS: David Neilson and Julie Hesmondhalgh (Roy and Hayley Cropper, Coronation Street)
OTHER NOMINEES
Danielle Henry and Lu Corfield (Mandy Marquez and Lois Wilson, Doctors)
Kellie Bright and Danny Dyer (Linda and Mick Carter, EastEnders)
Charlie Hardwick and Chris Chittell (Val and Eric Pollard, Emmerdale)
Jennifer Metcalfe and Joseph Thompson (Mercedes McQueen and Dr Paul Browning, Hollyoaks)
BEST NEWCOMER (presented by Sam Bailey and Charlotte Hawkins)
WINNER: Maddy Hill (Nancy Carter, EastEnders)
OTHER NOMINEES
Charlie Clapham (Freddie Roscoe, Hollyoaks)
Amy Kelly (Maddie Heath, Coronation Street)
Michael Parr (Ross Barton, Emmerdale)
BEST DRAMATIC PERFORMANCE (presented by Lesley Nicol and Roger Allam)
WINNER: David Neilson (Roy Cropper (Coronation Street)
OTHER NOMINEES
Lindsey Coulson (Carol Jackson, EastEnders)
Stephanie Davis (Sinead Roscoe, Hollyoaks)
Chris Walker (Rob Hollins, Doctors)
Charley Webb (Debbie Dingle, Emmerdale)
Stephanie Davis (Sinead Roscoe, Hollyoaks)
BEST STORYLINE (presented by Ray Meagher and Ada Nicodemou)
WINNER: Hayley's cancer (Coronation Street)
OTHER NOMINEES
Jas stalking (Doctors)
Hello Stacey, goodbye Janine (EastEnders)
Killer Cameron (Emmerdale)
Sienna steals Nancy’s life (Hollyoaks)
BEST SINGLE EPISODE (presented by Sir Terry Wogan)
WINNER: Hayley's death (Coronation Street)
OTHER NOMINEES
‘Perfect’ (Doctors)
Lucy’s death – the aftermath (EastEnders)
The Woolpack siege (Emmerdale)
John Paul’s rape ordeal (Hollyoaks)
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT AWARD - presented by Brian Capron and Judi Hayfield (Coronation Street casting director) to Helen Worth (Coronation Street)
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT (OFF-SCREEN) - presented by Barbara Windsor to Carolyn Weinstein (Company Manager, EastEnders)
BEST BRITISH SOAP - presented by Sir Ian McKellen to Hollyoaks