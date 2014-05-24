Hollyoaks has taken the prize for Best British Soap at this year's British Soap Awards after the Channel 4 soap topped the nominations list with 20 nods. But it was the departure of Julie Hesmondhalgh from Coronation Street that scooped the lion's share of the prizes at the ceremony tonight at London's Hackney Empire. Among the prizes for Hayley's death were Best Actress for Hesmondhalgh herself, Best Actor for screen husband David Neilson (who plays Roy Cropper) and recognition for Storyline and Single Episode.

The awards, hosted by Phillip Schofield, will be screened at 8.15pm tonight on ITV, but you can find a full list of winners below: