Stories published in March suggested that the 28-year-old actor - who finished in third place on the most recent series of I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! - had hopes of presenting his own TV show.

But now, Thomas - who plays Adam Barton - has reaffirmed his commitment to Emmerdale: "Acting is my passion and my main thing. Obviously if something comes up, then it comes up, but I'll see what happens. But right now I want to stay here and I want to keep acting."

Asked how long he was contracted for, he replied: "Long enough."

Next week's episodes of Emmerdale will see Adam's big secret exposed as Victoria discovers all about his recent kiss with Vanessa.

As viewers know, Adam sought solace with Vanessa following a marriage bust-up with Victoria. But, as it turns out, Thomas doesn't have much sympathy for Adam when it comes to his love-cheat character's actions, Thomas replied: "He and Victoria have been through so much together and for him to do that after such a petty argument, I couldn't get my head round it.

"But, in hindsight, I think he was just lost. He was angry. But Ive got no excuses for him, to be honest with you. I haven't. In my eyes, if he can go and do that after everything they've been through, then he doesn't deserve to have Victoria."

