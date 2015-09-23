Shepherd's character David Platt will be at the centre of tonight's hour-long episode of Coronation Street as he and the rest of the Platts are confronted by drug dealer Callum Logan.

The post from Adam Thomas follows another display of best wishes from such Emmerdale cast members as Kelvin Fletcher (Andy Sugden) and Laura Norton (Kerry Wyatt).

This evening's live broadcast follows two weeks of rehearsals by the 47 Weatherfield regulars taking part.

Before transmission, the 47 cast members involved in the hour-long special will have had four full run-throughs, including a final dress rehearsal today, before going live to the nation.

And Corrie fans will get the chance to go behind the scenes as the soap airs, thanks to 11 hidden cameras that have been rigged in and around the set. Viewers will have the chance to see the cast and crew at work during the live episode.

One lucky Corrie devotee will even get their Tweet or Facebook message written on an empty blackboard in the Rovers Return.

And a poll will give those watching the chance to choose what gets played on the pub's jukebox at Andrea and Lloyd's leaving party.

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week's episodes of Coronation Street below.

