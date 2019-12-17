Convinced Jack is the father of Shaz’s unborn baby, Phil had kidnapped his enemy and after dousing him in petrol and taking out a loaded pistol, son Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden) and future son-in-law Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters) stormed in to try and stop the scenario going the full Quentin Tarantino.

The episode’s cliffhanger saw Phil point the gun at a bemused, confused and totally innocent Jack while Keanu, the real baby daddy, looked decidedly uncomfortable.

Viewers will have to wait until Thursday to discover Jack’s fate, but we can assume Keanu doesn’t expose himself as the guilty party as EastEnders have confirmed Phil doesn’t discover that particular bombshell until Christmas Eve. So how will this sticky situation resolve itself?

Does this mean Jack gets shot and becomes a casualty of the Sheanu mess? Maybe Phil, Ben and Keanu have to bury his body in the pit? The storyline is set to get much darker so anything is possible...

If Phil starts playing ‘Stuck in the Middle With You’ by Stealer’s Wheel on his phone then we should all start to worry…

