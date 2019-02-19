O'Brien received her training at the Academy of Live and Recorded Arts (ALRA) and has gone on to appear in a number of British TV shows. Her screen credits include roles in Doctors (as Ellie Malone and solicitor Anita Morris), Life of Riley (as Miss Carter), A Touch of Cloth (as Julie), Endeavour (as Prue Carter in the episode Home) and The People Next Door (as Lisa).

She has also featured on stage at London's Old Vic and Trafalgar Studios, as well as at the Edinburgh Fringe, in such productions as Shadows by Rachel Wagstaff and The Same...But Different by Jacob Tindle.

