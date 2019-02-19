Who plays Mary's daughter Annie in EastEnders? Where you seen Marilyn O'Brien before?
Discover where the actress has appeared before
Former punk Mary Smith (Linda Davidson) returns to EastEnders for a one-episode guest appearance tonight just in time for the funeral of Dr Legg - and she'll be bringing daughter Annie along with her.
Annie was last seen as a pre-schooler when she and her mum departed Walford back in 1988, but will return this evening, now aged 34. Back in the mid-'80s, the character was played by three different little girls - Zara Posener, Jenna Alembick and Samantha Crown - but has now been recast, with actress Marilyn O'Brien taking on the role.
O'Brien received her training at the Academy of Live and Recorded Arts (ALRA) and has gone on to appear in a number of British TV shows. Her screen credits include roles in Doctors (as Ellie Malone and solicitor Anita Morris), Life of Riley (as Miss Carter), A Touch of Cloth (as Julie), Endeavour (as Prue Carter in the episode Home) and The People Next Door (as Lisa).
She has also featured on stage at London's Old Vic and Trafalgar Studios, as well as at the Edinburgh Fringe, in such productions as Shadows by Rachel Wagstaff and The Same...But Different by Jacob Tindle.
