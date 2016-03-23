Giving a brief speech, the 78-year-old star commented: "I love this show with a passion, but I've got to say goodbye," before adding of EastEnders itself, "It's the best thing in all my 60 years in the business that I've ever done."

https://twitter.com/bbceastenders/status/712690147859378176