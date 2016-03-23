Watch the EastEnders cast and crew surprise Barbara Windsor after she's made a Dame
Executive producer Dominic Treadwell-Collins led the celebrations on the set of the BBC1 soap
The cast and crew of EastEnders have surprised Barbara Windsor with a bouquet of flowers on the set of the BBC1 soap after she was made a Dame by the Queen on Tuesday.
Windsor, who has returned to the BBC1 soap in order film her character Peggy Mitchell's death, was greeted with a chorus of There Is Nothing Like a Dame and a round of applause from the likes of show boss Dominic Treadwell-Collins and star Samantha Womack.
Giving a brief speech, the 78-year-old star commented: "I love this show with a passion, but I've got to say goodbye," before adding of EastEnders itself, "It's the best thing in all my 60 years in the business that I've ever done."
You can see the clip below. And beneath that, there's a a 60-second rundown of next week's episodes of EastEnders.
