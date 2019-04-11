Tiffany fears Dennis is being groomed by drug gang in EastEnders
Can she save Sharon's son from the same fate she suffered?
The ordeal continues for EastEnders' teen Tiffany Butcher (Maisie Smith) when the drug dealing gang who ruined her life target young Dennis Rickman (Bleu Landau), forcing Tiff and Denny's mum Sharon Mitchell (Letitia Dean) to spring into action to save the lad from being groomed and abused.
Brave Tiff admitted to uncle Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) she was raped when she ran away from home and was trapped in the gruesome gang, thanks to sinister Evie Steele (Sophia Capasso) befriending the vulnerable schoolgirl and manipulating her into drug smuggling.
Evie saw the light and dobbed some of the gang in to the police in exchange for her protection, and once Tiff makes a witness statement against them on Monday 8 April she hopes her nightmare is finally over. But she's horrified when cocky Dennis asks after Stix and the gang, who he'd previously got mixed up with by stashing drugs at the Arches garage, and despite her attempts to shut him down the Rickman rebel secretly messages the bad boy.
On Tuesday 9 April, Denny boasts to Tiff he's meeting up with Stix so suggests they spend the day hanging out instead, keen to keep him from his rendezvous and risk the gang getting their claws into him. Overhearing her joking to aunt Sonia Fowler about babysitting him, Dennis feels patronised and manages to sneak off to see Stix regardless.
Tiff rushes to warn the Mitchells Denny is in danger and catches the boy before he can leave, as oblivious Sharon - who has accepted his lie he's going to see a friend - walks in on their row and is stunned when frantic Ms Butcher announces he's arranged to meet a drug dealer!
Does Dennis end up a drug dealer?
Thursday 11 April's fallout sees Sharon and Phil accuse Tiff of grooming Dennis when it emerges she introduced him to the gang all those months ago when she was in the throes of being manipulated herself.
With the clans at war, Sharon confides in best mate Linda Carter about the trouble at home, and as Phil accuses her of being too soft on her son and letting him run riot the beleaguered blonde wonders how best to deal with dodgy Dennis and his deceitful behaviour.
Will a harsher approach to parenting work for Sharon, or is Dennis a juvenile delinquent in the making and heading down the same scary path Tiff was narrowly rescued from?
