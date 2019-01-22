While she's been away, pining Keanu has reluctantly started dating lovestruck Louise after the teen tenaciously pursued her crush while he gives her driving lessons having been dumped by his younger brother, troubled Keegan Baker (Zack Morris).

To Lou's delight, overprotective dad Phil is surprisingly in favour of the union, but Keanu is only throwing himself into the romance as a way of trying to forget Sharon, who his heart clearly still lies with.

On Monday 28 January, Louise is thrilled when she passes her driving theory test and posts a lovey-dovey picture of her and her man on social media, but the Taylor totty upsets his girlfriend by asking her to take it down secretly not wanting Sharon to see it. Realising he's angered her, Keanu then throws her a surprise party congratulating Lou on passing the test, and she's so touched all is forgiven - but as they kiss and make up Sharon walks through the door…

Keanu and Sharon meet up in secret - does Louise catch them?

At Denise Fox's 50th birthday celebrations in the Queen Vic the following night, Sharon and Keanu steal a sneaky moment together in the ladies' loo and he confesses how much he's missed her. Unimpressed he's moved on to her pretty stepdaughter, Sharon responds spikily - but he reminds her she was the one who ended things. Before the pouting princess can admit she may be regretting that particular decision, Louise enters and Sharon has to quickly usher Keanu out undetected before she catches them.

Following that near-miss, Sharon makes it clear on Thursday 31 January it's well and truly over so Keanu makes a touching gesture - but is he about to properly pledge himself to Louise or try and win Shaz back and convince her into continuing their dalliance?

By Friday 1 February, Karen Taylor (Lorraine Stanley) is suspicious her son's miserable mood is down to flighty Sharon tugging at his heartstrings now she's home, as the mouthy mum is the only other person who knows about their lusty liaison, but Keanu assures her their romance is definitely all in the past. However, could he and Sharon have rekindled things and he's hiding the truth to protect their secret…?

Phil continues to support Keanu and Louise's courtship, and even lets him slip off from work early so they can hang out. Looks like Keanu is shaping up to be potential son-in-law material in Phil's eyes - but how would he feel if he knew what he'd been up to with his missus? Surely Sharon and Keanu have got to give into temptation again if this love triangle is set to dominate 2019, as EastEnders boss Kate Oates has already teased…

