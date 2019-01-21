After retreating to the living room, the frail medic appeared to suffer a heart attack in his chair, leaving fans wondering whether this was it for the character. Now, we can reveal that Stuart will be seen this evening making a desperate call for an ambulance and getting Sonia and Dennis to help him save Dot's house guest.

But after Dr Legg is rushed to hospital, Stuart is soon being asked to give a statement to the police, while Sonia tries to convince Dot that he's behind everything. Later on this week, Sonia decides to confront Stuart in order to warn him to stay way from Dot. But, determined to prove his innocence, Stuart ends up asking Dennis for a favour that could vindicate him - might is drone have captured footage of the vandals?

Speaking recently about what's next for Stuart, actor Ricky Champ hinted that his character might be set to turn over a new leaf: "Rehabilitation and redemption might be very far away but is perhaps still in sight. We get to explore his history soon which will go a long way into explaining some of his actions, if not forgiving them. I think that could inspire empathy and maybe even some sympathy

"I’m looking forward to everyone seeing where its going to go. All I will say is that what lies in store in the coming weeks is a real turning point for Stuart."

