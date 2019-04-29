The storyline sees the Queen Vic-occupying clan head to Wembley when Mick wins tickets for the much-anticipated concert for his beloved wife, and huge Spice Girls fan, Linda.

As the Carters decide to channel their inner girl power, the foursome don the famous outfits (though Mick and Shirley look less than excited) and recreate the record-breaking band's 1990s hey day before heading off for a night they will never forget.

But there's one big question - where's Mel C? Here's hoping reliable barmaid Tracey is zipping up her Sporty Spice tracksuit and getting her hair in a scrunchie while the rest of the gang are posing…

Is this linked to Zammo from Grange Hill's cameo in EastEnders?

Fans will be speculating the light-hearted plot is linked to the upcoming cameo by ex-Grange Hill star Lee MacDonald, aka drug-addict Zammo, who is set to guest star in two episodes as bus driver Terry who competes against Mick to win concert tickets. Terry obviously loses out - or does he? Maybe Mick offers him the last ticket and he's dressed as Mel C?

MacDonald, 50, appeared in the BBC1 kids' drama between 1982 and 1987 and now runs a locksmith and key-cutting business in south London, but has been tempted back to acting for the EastEnders part. “I am absolutely chuffed to bits and so excited to be briefly joining the cast," he says. "I can’t say too much yet but watch this space. Top banana!"

The Spice Girls 2019 reunion tour - minus Posh, who may possibly pop up at some points - kicks off on Friday 24th May in Dublin and hits London's Wembley Stadium on Thursday 13th, Friday 14th and Saturday 15th June.

