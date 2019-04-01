When nervous Ruby was introduced to her defence barrister, Gareth Woodington, before stepping into the dock to give evidence, eagle-eyed - and eared - viewers may have recognised him as actor Timothy Bentinck, best known for his long-running role as the voice of David Archer in legendary Radio 4 soap The Archers.

Bentinck has played the patriarch since 1982, the second son of parents Phil and Jill's farming dynasty who runs Brookfield Farm alongside wife Ruth. Strong, stable and ever-dependable, the character has long been at the heart of the fictional community of Ambridge and has grown from a headstrong young man to caring pater familias.

The actor, 65, also has numerous on-screen credits to his name, including The Thick of It, The Royal Bodyguard, Twenty Twelve, The Politician's Husband, Silent Witness and an earlier appearance in an episode of EastEnders in a different role back in 2013.

As a voiceover artist he could be heard uttering the iconic warning to commuters to 'Mind the gap' on London Underground's Piccadilly line for some 15 years, and been the voice of James Bond for a computer game spinoff of the spy franchise. He's also the 12th Earl of Portland, the inventor of a number of successful patents and was named an MBE for services to drama in the Queen's birthday honours in 2018.

Ruby's rape case continues all week in EastEnders, with a verdict due on Friday - will Mr Woodington help her get justice for her ordeal six months on?

