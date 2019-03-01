The soap's thought-provoking consent storyline took an unexpected twist this week when Ruby, soon to face a trial in which Matt Clarkson and Ross Swinden will face charges for raping her a drunken encounter a night club last October, was arrested on an allegation of historic sexual assault made by an ex-colleague, Blake Turner, who admitted he felt pressured into sleeping with her after an office party flirtation for fear of losing his job.

Ruby was still reeling from the accusation on Thursday 28 February and argued with boyfriend Jay Brown (Jamie Northwick) when he implied she was cheating on him having been spotted with another man in public. Upset he had jumped to the wrong conclusion Ruby later had a heart-to-heart with Martin Fowler (James Bye) about the Blake situation, as the thorny issue of consent and mixed messages came back into focus for the confused events manager.

An attempt at an apology from Jay only made Ruby realise she wasn't ready for romance after her rape ordeal and she ended their relationship. Back at home on her own, Ruby called her designated SOIT (sexual offence investigative technique) officer Claire and told her she had decided to drop the charges…

Can anyone convince Ruby to change her mind?

Blake's take on their brief liaison has obviously played on Ms Allen's mind to the point where she's doubting her own perspective of events with Matt and Ross, is she now feeling regret she reported the incident in the first place and that she is guilty of what she has accused her attackers of?

On Friday 1 March Ruby's SOIT officer pays her a visit - will she change her mind about dropping the case, or has her mind been made up? And is it really over between her and Jay?

