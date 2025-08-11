Joe was the second husband of Albert Square legend Pauline Fowler (Wendy Richard), but their married life was an utter disaster, quickly turning toxic and abusive after his criminal connections came to light.

Brooks played a key role in co-star Richard's devastating exit storyline, as Pauline's collapse in Albert Square was later revealed to be caused by a brain haemorrhage brought on by Joe attacking her in their home.

The dark confession came out in a drunken interaction with Dot Cotton (June Brown, see above), which ended in a scuffle that saw Joe meet his demise by falling from a top-floor window, ending Brooks's run on the series.

The EastEnders team are among many paying tribute to Brooks on social media today, sharing to the show's official account that they are "deeply saddened" by the loss and that the actor will "always be remembered fondly by everyone that worked with him".

EastEnders was far from Brooks's only notable credit, with the actor also lending his voice to children's animated series Mr Benn, in which he narrated the adventures of the title character.

"Although only 13 episodes were made, they were repeated twice a year for 21 years," said Brooks's sons, in a statement to the BBC, summing up how Mr Benn came to be such a recognisable figure across so many childhoods.

The actor's other notable credits include British comedy The Knack... and How to Get It, Doctor Who offshoot Daleks' Invasion Earth 2150AD, Alice's Adventures in Wonderland and Carry On Abroad.

On social media today, BBC News Russia editor Steve Rosenberg was among those remembering Brooks, sharing that Mr Benn was his "favourite TV show as a kid". He shared a moving song, set to pictures of the late actor.

Fellow EastEnders alum Michelle Collins also paid her respects, having worked alongside Brooks in ITV sitcom Running Wild, which first aired in the late 1980s. She remembered Brooks as a "lovely man".

Inside No. 9 and The Madame Blanc Mysteries actor Robin Askwith also fondly remembered the "treat" of working with Brooks, whom he later became a friend and neighbour to in Kew, London.

Brooks died on Saturday, after living with dementia for several years.