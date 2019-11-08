In an emotional get together in The Queen Vic, Ben addressed Callum as his boyfriend for the very first time before introducing him properly to Pam. Before she left the Square again she told 'Halfway' how lucky he was to have Ben, "He has the biggest heart of anyone I know."

It's a heart that is about to be severely tested. Callum informed Ben that he would not be taking up Jay's job offer to manage the funeral directors. Instead, prompted by the The Queen Vic siege when Hunter shot Ben and Keanu, Callum told his criminal boyfriend that he intends to join the police force. Could that mean Ben Mitchell turning his back on a life of crime? Phil Mitchell's expression when he hears will be priceless.

