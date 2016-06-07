New job for ex-EastEnders boss Dominic Treadwell-Collins revealed
The former Walford executive producer has joined Blueprint Television
Former EastEnders boss Dominic Treadwell-Collins has joined Blueprint Television, the newly created TV division of the company that made films such as The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, In Bruges and Seven Psychopaths, plus BBC1 drama The Outcast.
Treadwell-Collins, who left EastEnders last month, has been made Head of Television at the new venture, which is led by Pete Czernin and Graham Broadbent of Blueprint Pictures, with Sony Pictures Television today announcing its minority stake in the organisation.
Co-Chairmen Broadbent and Czernin and Managing Director Diarmuid McKeown will team up with Treadwell-Collins with the aim of creating returning UK drama series, which will then be distributed internationally by Sony.
Speaking this afternoon, the former Walford boss said: "As a massive fan of Blueprint’s films, I am so excited to be joining Graham, Pete and Diarmuid to develop their television arm.
"Their experience and passion for quality storytelling is inspiring and I’m looking forward to working with them and SPT to create drama series with a British USP that can entertain audiences around the world."
Graham Broadbent said of Treadwell-Collins's appointment: "Dominic is enormously respected, energetic and has incredible instincts. We’re excited to have someone of his experience and calibre launch Blueprint’s TV side."
The company has one show in production - fantasy adventure drama The Last Dragonslayer for Sky1 - and three series in development.
