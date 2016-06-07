Co-Chairmen Broadbent and Czernin and Managing Director Diarmuid McKeown will team up with Treadwell-Collins with the aim of creating returning UK drama series, which will then be distributed internationally by Sony.

Speaking this afternoon, the former Walford boss said: "As a massive fan of Blueprint’s films, I am so excited to be joining Graham, Pete and Diarmuid to develop their television arm.

"Their experience and passion for quality storytelling is inspiring and I’m looking forward to working with them and SPT to create drama series with a British USP that can entertain audiences around the world."

More like this

Graham Broadbent said of Treadwell-Collins's appointment: "Dominic is enormously respected, energetic and has incredible instincts. We’re excited to have someone of his experience and calibre launch Blueprint’s TV side."

The company has one show in production - fantasy adventure drama The Last Dragonslayer for Sky1 - and three series in development.

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week's episodes of EastEnders below.

Advertisement

And visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.