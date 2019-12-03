Keeper told Digital Spy: “I have loved playing Louise Mitchell over these past few years, and I feel honoured to have been part of such an iconic show.

"Working with our incredible cast and crew has been a joy and I shall miss my EastEnders family greatly."

Jon Sen, the soap’s executive producer, said of Keeper’s upcoming exit: “Tilly has been an incredible asset to the EastEnders cast and a wonderful company member. Her portrayal of Louise Mitchell over the past years has been a joy to watch. We wish her well for in all her future endeavours."

And Louise will not be the only high-profile character exiting the soap after Christmas, with her partner Keanu Taylor, played by Danny Walters, also set to make his final appearance in the near future.

And considering the secret Keanu I currently harbouring about his affair with Louise’s step-mother, it will certainly be interesting to say how the writers go about planning the couple’s exit…

