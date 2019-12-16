Unfortunately him and son Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden) have got the wrong end of the stick and are convinced Sharon's ex Jack's super sperm has struck again, but fans know the true culprit is Phil's future son-in-law Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters) - the father of Mr Mitchell's new granddaughter Peggy.

New images ahead of the episode show the oblivious copper accosted by two thugs who then cover his face and bundle the buff bloke into the back of a van, ready to deliver him to Phil - who's got a loaded gun fresh out of the jiffy bag…

Jack finds himself in grave danger with his life hanging in the balance, but how far is Phil prepared to go before Jack can convince him he's way off the mark? Or could Jack end up buried in that pit of doom in the Arches for no reason?

Phil will eventually put the pieces together correctly on Christmas Eve when he deduces Keanu is the guilty party, and unleashes his full fury on him and Sharon that make his plan for Jack look like a cosy little chat…

