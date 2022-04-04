June Brown tribute documentary to air after EastEnders

'June Brown: A Walford Legend' will air tonight (4th April) at 8pm, straight after EastEnders ' usual showing at 7.30. The half-hour programme is sure to be a fitting tribute to the star who played Dot Branning in the long-running serial drama.

BBC One has made a change to its schedule tonight following the sad news of TV legend June Brown's death, which was announced earlier today.

The documentary will replace the Panorama special 'Obesity: Who Cares If I'm Bigger?' which is fronted by fellow EastEnders actor Clair Norris. This will be shown at a later date which is yet to be announced.

Brown played the role of devout Christian and local gossip Dot from 1985 until 2020 and went through endless trials and tribulations thanks to her troubled son Nick (John Altman). The character was much-loved and often found herself looked upon for advice and guidance from her neighbours.

Dot did have some happier times during her time in Walford, evidenced by her marriage to second husband Jim Branning (John Bardon), from whom she inherited grandchildren and a lasting extended family.

In 2009, fans will recall that Brown was nominated for a Television BAFTA for her solo performance in an episode of EastEnders, which saw Dot coming to terms with her decision to allow an unwell Jim to move into a residential home following a stroke.

This special instalment of the soap has now been added to BBC iPlayer, so viewers can watch and remember Brown's outstanding portrayal in all its glory.

