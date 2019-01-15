Later on, while sitting out in the cold on the Square, Hayley bumped into Max (Jake Wood), who unintentionally gave her further doubts about her abilities to be a mother.

As Max told Hayley to wrap up warm so she wouldn't get sick, the new mum ended up feeling that she hadn't been putting Cherry first.

Hitting self destruct, Hayley proceeded to buy a bottle of vodka and drink half its contents before retuning home in order to tend to Cherry.

Despite assuring Mo (Laila Morse) that she hadn't been drinking, it was obvious that Hayley was - at that moment in time - in no fit state to care for her daughter.

After heading to the bathroom, Hayley ended up putting Cherry in the empty tub while she sat down on the lavatory seat.

But a cliffhanger scene then saw the Slaters break down the locked door to find Hayley passed out - or maybe even dead - on the toilet and having left Cherry in the potentially dangerous situation of being unattended in the bath.

Viewers will now have to wait until Thursday at 7.30pm to discover how the Slaters react to this latest drama and whether Hayley will make it through her current crisis...

