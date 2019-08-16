Thursday's episode of the BBC1 soap saw Honey appear to change her mind about plans for a trip when she told Will and Janet to pack their things, only to then inform Adam that they were going away together without the children. The wild look in Honey's eyes suggested that all is not as it seems and viewers were quick to notice the suspicious behaviour.

EastEnders is currently remaining tight-lipped about the fate of duplicitous dentist Adam, though the future plans of Barton have been revealed: she's set to take part in this year's Strictly Come Dancing. Speaking last month, the Walford star said: "I’m the biggest Strictly fan but I am wondering whether I did the right thing by saying yes as I can’t sit at home and watch it. I was over the moon when I got the call."

With Strictly commitments sometimes meaning a reduced workload for EastEnders actors who have signed up to the dance show, speculation will no doubt mount that Honey might be about to do something drastic - perhaps committing a crime that could result in her being locked behind bars?

