The news was confirmed by Holby's official Twitter account earlier today.

The tweet read: "News just in. We’re postponing tonight’s #HolbyCity episode due to an extended 6pm news bulletin. Sending hugs."

BBC News will air at 6pm as usual, but will run for 45 minutes instead, on account of the coronavirus pandemic.

The regional news will follow from 6.45pm to 7.15pm. After that, The One Show will run for 45 minutes, until 8pm.

In Holby City's place, EastEnders has been moved from 7.30pm to 8pm.

The BBC has confirmed Holby will return next Tuesday.