Charges were dropped against Dean following his arrest for the rape of Linda Carter, since when the salon owner has become romantically involved with Roxy Mitchell.

But Dyer's words will provide solace for viewers concerned that Dean would remain unpunished for his crime.

In an interview with Inside Soap, the actor also revealed that Mick could end up reconciling with mum Shirley when the Carters head to Ramsgate as part of an upcoming storyline.

"The Carters go to Ramsgate to scatter Stan's ashes and it's a question of whether Mick and Shirley can bury the hatchet.

"The stumbling block is whether Mick can overcome his demons so that he can finally call Shirley 'Mum'."

