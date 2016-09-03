EastEnders: Whitney and Lee see their baby for the first time – how will they react?
There's more pregnancy drama ahead in an upcoming episode of the BBC1 soap
It’s been a rocky road for Whitney and Lee this last month on EastEnders, what with the infidelity and chlamydia shocks coming thick and fast.
But it looks as though the pair will finally put the past behind them in upcoming scenes to be shown on Friday 16 September.
Whitney and Lee will be seen getting the first glimpse of their baby when they attend a scan together.
But don’t expect it to stay all smiles forever as it was recently revealed that actor Danny-Boy Hatchard – who plays Lee – is set to exit the soap.
A BBC source said recently: “This was a tough decision but sometimes to create big storylines characters need to come and go.
“Danny-Boy is a dedicated actor and a popular cast member, and as part of the Carter family, no one should rule out a return.”
An EastEnders spokesperson said: “Danny-Boy has been a great addition to the cast and we wish him all the best for the future.”
