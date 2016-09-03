Whitney and Lee will be seen getting the first glimpse of their baby when they attend a scan together.

But don’t expect it to stay all smiles forever as it was recently revealed that actor Danny-Boy Hatchard – who plays Lee – is set to exit the soap.

A BBC source said recently: “This was a tough decision but sometimes to create big storylines characters need to come and go.

More like this

“Danny-Boy is a dedicated actor and a popular cast member, and as part of the Carter family, no one should rule out a return.”

An EastEnders spokesperson said: “Danny-Boy has been a great addition to the cast and we wish him all the best for the future.”

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week’s episodes of EastEnders below.

Advertisement

And visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.