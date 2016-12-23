With Craig having announced that he's just moved into Flat 5c with his girlfriend, fans could be forgiven for thinking that this was the debut of a brand-new regular character. But don't get too excited - EastEnders has informed RadioTimes.com that this is a one-episode only appearance.

As to where you might have seen him before, actor David Ajao appeared alongside former EastEnders star Michelle Ryan in 2012 horror movie Cockney v Zombies and also had a role in BBC Three comedy pilot Sunny D, where he played Stefan.

Ajao's stage credits include 2015 roles as Neoptolemus in Hecuba and Montano in Othello, both for the Royal Shakespeare Company.

