EastEnders has released an unsettling new trailer spotlighting the revelations that will feature during the show's upcoming 30th anniversary. We saw a swing moving by itself, handprints running down the door of the chippy, a creaking gate…and the return of Lucy on the top of the Beale house.

The voiceover promised a killer being exposed, a tease for the 30th anniversary of EastEnders, which is set to be marked with a special 'live week' of episodes that will boast not only the unmasking of Lucy's murderer, but also the wedding of Ian and Jane Beale. Former show stars Barbara Windsor, Jo Joyner and John Partridge are also set to feature in the birthday week, while executive producer Dominic Treadwell-Collins promises "spectacular" drama for the soap's fans.