Scenes to be shown on 14th February (of course!) will Lee and Whitney trying to put tensions on the back burner when they go out for a romantic meal.

But will they be able to patch things up or is there set to be a further falling out? All we can say is that, with actor Danny-Boy Hatchard set to leave EastEnders at some point in the future, it surely can't be looking that rosy for Lee and Whitney?

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week's episodes of EastEnders below.

