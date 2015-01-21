The ITV prizegiving ceremony, which broadcasts live tonight from 7.30pm, will contain an ‘exclusive hint’ that EastEnders bosses are hoping will set tongues wagging.

Already there are suggestions that the tease will point towards either Max’s fling with Lucy, her best friend Lauren or step-mum Jane – all of whom are current suspects in the long-running murder mystery.

Lucy was killed off over Easter 2014, while the field of potential killers was narrowed to 14 over new year.

Fans can expect to find out who did it in a live episode that will air on 19th February, the date of EastEnders’s 30th anniversary.

During the BBC1 soap’s big birthday week, actress Hetti Bywater will also return for a special flashback episode that will show Lucy’s final movements on the night she was killed.

You can read all about the list of suspects here. And you can watch a 60-second rundown of next week's drama on EastEnders below: