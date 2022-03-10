Following showdowns between Gray and various Walford residents , the truth finally emerged about his murderous deeds. Everyone discovered that he had brutally taken the lives of Tina Carter (Luisa Bradshaw-White), Kush Kazemi (Davood Ghadami) and late wife Chantelle (Jessica Plummer).

Tiffany Butcher-Baker makes a welcome return to EastEnders in an upcoming episode, as her homecoming ties in with the police finally catching up with killer Gray Atkins (Toby-Alexander Smith).

Fans had been waiting almost two years for Gray to be caught out, and the pay-off was worthwhile. Even better, it's now provided a welcome catalyst for the return of a beloved character.

Tiff is back to support estranged husband Keegan (Zack Morris), who is in pieces along with mum Karen and dad Mitch following their devastating discovery that Gray abused and killed Chantelle.

Keegan will try to help his loved ones as they struggle, suggesting they celebrate nephew Mack's birthday in an effort to keep everyone going. But when Vinny Panesar (Shiv Jalota) boasts about brother Kheerat's (Jaz Singh Deol) efforts to help bring Gray down, Keegan buckles under the guilt of not being able to protect his sister.

After some tense family arguments, Keegan reaches breaking point. Spotting he's in need of support, it seems someone will reach out to a loved one.

Fans will recall that the couple had been on the verge of reuniting after splitting over Keegan's fling with Dotty Cotton (Milly Zero). But Tiffany's brother Liam (Alfie Deegan) secretly blocked their reconciliation so she would join him in Germany. Tiff soon heads home to help, leaving Keegan stunned as he comes face to face with his ex-wife for the first time since her sad departure last year. Can she get through to Keegan, allowing him to open up over his grief?

Her return comes just as EastEnders announced that star Morris has filmed his final scenes as Keegan. So will Tiffany be instrumental in the character's leaving storyline? It would be great to see the young couple have a happy ending together.

But could it really be that simple? You'll have to tune in to find out! EastEnders airs these scenes on Thursday 17th March.

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our dedicated Soaps hub.