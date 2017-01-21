The Queen Vic has, of course, been targeted for destruction before - most memorably during 2010's fire week, which saw a drunken, crack-addicted Phil torch the beloved boozer.

Show bosses are currently remaining tight-lipped about the nature of this latest drama, but fans can expect the neighbourhood to be thrown into chaos following the incident.

The residents of Walford will be seen rallying together to help those in need, but it soon becomes apparent that the situation is worse than first thought...

You can watch the trailer below. And beneath that, there's a 60-second rundown of all next week's drama on EastEnders.

