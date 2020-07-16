This is Tameka's second child, her daughter is already six-years-old, and she shared what it has been like juggling them both in lockdown- a trickier situation than normal to be parenting a newborn. "My daughter is 6 and we’re doing homeschooling, and then you’ve got a newborn and you’ve got to watch everything. He’s sleeping now, which helps. I’m made of the good stuff, I’ve come through it OK."

As for when we can expect to see Kim back where she belongs on Albert Square, Empson also recently shared some good news about that- revealing that she will be back on our screens before 2020 comes to a close and that she is due to return to filming very soon. We cannot wait!

The two were guests on the daily ITV panel show ahead of their appearance this coming Monday on EastEnders behind the scenes show, Secrets From the Square. The Stacey Dooley fronted show, designed to help fill the gap until new episodes are ready to air, puts the spotlight on different characters on the soap and it is time for Kim and Denise to be the ones to take centre stage.

More like this

As well as that show, the BBC has also been showing classic EastEnders episodes in the vacant Tuesday slot. Memorable instalments such as Sharongate and the infamous Den and Angie two-hander have already been shown with the next one being the incredible Pat Butcher and Peggy Mitchell episode that featured one of the best arguments the Square has seen.

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.