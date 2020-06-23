Den and Angie two-hander

The two-hander between Den and Angie Watts (Leslie Grantham and Anita Dobson) was the culmination of a long-running storyline that saw Angie feign a terminal illness to stop Den from leaving her. It was in this episode that she came up with the lie and it still holds up today as gripping television. With Sharon back behind the bar in 2020, it seems fitting that we look back at one of the most dramatic stories featuring her parents. The episode is due to air June 23rd.

Sharongate

In 2020, we're getting used to watching Phil and Sharon as enemies - so what better time to look back at the unforgettable moment where they were the talk of the Square for very different reasons. When this episode was shown on 24 October 1994, Sharon was married to Phil's brother Grant (Ross Kemp) while Phil was engaged to Kathy (Gillian Taylforth). A couple episodes earlier, a recording had accidentally been made of Sharon and Michelle Fowler (Susan Tully) discussing the affair - and the tape made its way to Grant. The explosive reveal that he knew everything came when Grant played the tape for everyone to hear. The brothers went on to have a violent meeting in the Arches.

Max and Stacey's affair reveal

It was Christmas Day (always a happy time in Walford) in 2007 when life was turned upside down for the Branning family. For months, viewers had been gripped by the affair between Max (Jake Wood) and Stacey (Lacey Turner) and it had been a ticking time bomb waiting for Bradley (Charlie Clements) and Tanya (Jo Joyner) to learn the shocking truth. Well, as we all remember, the truth came out in dramatic soap fashion as the family, all gathered around to enjoy the festivities, had one big surprise waiting for them. Thanks to Lauren (Madeline Duggan), a video of the two together was played for everyone to see and the fall out was iconic!

More like this

So far, these are the only confirmed episodes to air but there is every chance more will be added and we'll be sure to update the list. As well as the episodes airing on BBC one, iPlayer will have an EastEnders boost with the channel adding 2008 episodes to help fill the Walford void.

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.