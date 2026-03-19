Sparks have been reignited for two EastEnders residents... unaware that their secret tryst has already been uncovered by another local.

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One half of the illicit couple is, of course, the 'walking groin' himself, Max Branning (Jake Wood). He's rapidly running out of neighbours to hop into bed with, and ahead of his wedding in January next year, we're still none the wiser as to who his bride could be.

A number of potential wives were lined up in a special flashforward episode; Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins), Denise Fox (Diane Parish), Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) and Chelsea Fox (Zaraah Abrahams).

In today's episode, however, some vital clues could provide the answer.

Max spent the day with Linda and their daughter Annie, managing to strengthen the bond between father and daughter. It also helped to repair their fractured relationship, after Max mistakenly offended Linda on Mother's Day.

Max Branning (Jake Wood) and Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) enjoyed a day together. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

He'd been kicked out of the Beale-Branning celebrations, and declined an invite to join Linda and her mum Elaine Peacock (Harriet Thorpe) in The Queen Vic. This was somewhat of a surprising move, given just weeks ago, he'd confessed to daughter Lauren Beale (Jacqueline Jossa) that he had serious feelings for Linda.

The two had shared a brief kiss, though she felt betrayed in the aftermath following the discovery that he'd lied about his grandson Louie bullying her son Ollie.

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Now back on fine form, Linda could see that Max was trying his best to be a good dad and praised him for stepping in during an awkward conversation with her son Johnny (Charlie Suff), who has recently cut her off.

Although Elaine isn't his biggest fan, she urged her daughter to head to The Prince Albert - where Max was enjoying a lonely drink - to seize the opportunity and tell him how she feels.

However, upon approaching the bar, she was shocked to see Max and Cindy tearing each other's clothes off through the window!

Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins) and Max were caught together. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

As viewers will recall, the pair mistakenly hooked up last year, having absolutely no idea who one another was and forgetting to swap names. They swore that it was a one-off, and the encounter only worsened their feud.

Despite working together to bring Jasmine Fisher (Indeyarna Donaldson-Holness) down, their relationship has been purely platonic - until now. Cindy said that the temptation was just too much to resist, and Max agreed.

Poor Linda looked heartbroken as she wandered off into the night, and it's safe to say that Max will struggle to provide an explanation this time.

Could Cindy be the next Mrs Branning?

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