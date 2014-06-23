Dyer and Bright made their EastEnders debut over Christmas 2013 when Mick Carter and wife Linda took over at the Queen Vic. Prior to their pairing behind the bar of the Walford pub, Bright admitted that she hadn’t known what to expect from the man who was to play her other half.

“I’d never come across anyone who’d said he was horrible or up himself, so I didn’t expect him to be an ogre. But I thought he might be a little bit arrogant or cocky,” said the actress. “So many actors are selfish and self-centred, but he’s just not. I love working opposite him. He’s very generous and supportive. And that’s very important when you’re together as much as we are. If it was any different, we’d go insane.”

Bright also revealed that she and Dyer hoped that their characters would remain faithful to each other and not stray for the sake of a headline-grabbing storyline: “Danny and I would really fight for them to stay faithful. We’re both absolutely adamant that that’s how we want it to be. If either Mick or Linda had an affair, it would be a cop-out.”

Bright was talking prior to allegations in the Sunday Mirror that Dyer had cheated on girlfriend Joanne Mas with a 21-year-old student. The article resulted in Dyer postponing a signing on Sunday at Waterstones in Bluewater where he was due to promote the book The Films of Danny Dyer.

Using the hashtag #lies, Dyer took to Twitter last night to apologise to fans who’d been set to attend the event.