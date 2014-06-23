EastEnders star Kellie Bright on Danny Dyer – “I couldn’t have asked for a better TV husband”
The actress talks to Radio Times about the chemistry between Linda and Mick Carter
EastEnders actress Kellie Bright has described co-star Danny Dyer as “ten million times nicer” than she initially thought he would be. Speaking in the new issue of Radio Times, Bright also said that Dyer made for the ideal TV husband and praised his on-set professionalism.
“We’d never met before we started at EastEnders,” said Bright. “We’d never even read together at an audition and we’re very different people. I said to him the other day that, on paper, you’d think we wouldn’t work. And yet it works so well. He’s ten million times nicer, funnier and more lovely than I ever thought he was going to be. I couldn’t have asked for a better TV husband. He’s very inclusive of everybody on set.”
Dyer and Bright made their EastEnders debut over Christmas 2013 when Mick Carter and wife Linda took over at the Queen Vic. Prior to their pairing behind the bar of the Walford pub, Bright admitted that she hadn’t known what to expect from the man who was to play her other half.
“I’d never come across anyone who’d said he was horrible or up himself, so I didn’t expect him to be an ogre. But I thought he might be a little bit arrogant or cocky,” said the actress. “So many actors are selfish and self-centred, but he’s just not. I love working opposite him. He’s very generous and supportive. And that’s very important when you’re together as much as we are. If it was any different, we’d go insane.”
Bright also revealed that she and Dyer hoped that their characters would remain faithful to each other and not stray for the sake of a headline-grabbing storyline: “Danny and I would really fight for them to stay faithful. We’re both absolutely adamant that that’s how we want it to be. If either Mick or Linda had an affair, it would be a cop-out.”
Bright was talking prior to allegations in the Sunday Mirror that Dyer had cheated on girlfriend Joanne Mas with a 21-year-old student. The article resulted in Dyer postponing a signing on Sunday at Waterstones in Bluewater where he was due to promote the book The Films of Danny Dyer.
Using the hashtag #lies, Dyer took to Twitter last night to apologise to fans who’d been set to attend the event.