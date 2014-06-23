Since Johnny came out during scenes shown back in January, Linda has been seen struggling with the news, even going to the extent of inviting Whitney Dean (Shona McGarty) over for dinner in a bid to engineer a relationship between the pair. Viewers have also seen Linda’s more accepting husband Mick (Danny Dyer) warn that she needs to accept Johnny’s sexuality or risk losing him for good.

“How I reasoned it in my head was that Johnny is her baby and she’s been very protective of him because he nearly died,” continues Bright. “They have a lot in common and he would be the one she went to musicals with. And when he came out, she felt a bit betrayed and that she’d been lied to for a long time. There was a bit of hurt over that. She felt like she didn’t know this person anymore.”

This week’s episodes of EastEnders will see Johnny pack his bags and prepare to leave town after a fiery confrontation with his mum. But Bright also hints that the storyline could lead off in a fresh direction after the upcoming showdown: “You couldn’t keep going on having the same arguments and fallings out,” she says.