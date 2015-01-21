In winning, Dyer ended up beating co-star and screen wife Kellie Bright, as well as Emmerdale's Verity Rushworth and Hollyoaks's Nikki Sanderson.

Speaking on stage at London's O2 arena, the actor said: "It's bittersweet because Kellie deserved it to be fair. You're only as good as the person in front of you. And she's been brilliant. Kel - I'll have it Monday to Wednesday. You pick it up Thursday and Friday. I'll have it for the weekend."

Dyer than added about his role on EastEnders: "It's a tough gig but I'm loving every second of it."

The character of Mick Carter is currently at the centre of an emotive and critically acclaimed plotline that has seen him reeling from the shock that wife Linda was raped by Dean Wicks. Commenting recently about EastEnders's return to form, Dyer said to RadioTimes.com:

"It’s so easy to break the spell. One bad storyline and the viewers switch off. But we’ve come back with all guns blazing this year. The show couldn’t be in any better place and I think the competition is scared. This is old-school EastEnders, the kind of programme that gives you a slap across the face. Which is exactly how it should be.”

