But hang on a minute! Surely actor Ben Hardy - who played Peter Beale between 2013 and 2015 - is busy forging a career in Hollywood, having already played the role of Archangel in X-Men: Apocalypse? Would he really have time for a return to Albert Square?

Adds Sidwell to Inside Soap: "I'd like to see Ben Hardy reprise the role of Peter, and to see a showdown between him and Steven for Lauren! I think Ben is passionate about the show, and that he would probably be interested in coming back if the timing and story were right. Peter is always going to be a fixture in the story."

With comments like that, it looks like 45 Albert Square could be getting very crowded again in the future...

