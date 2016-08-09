EastEnders star Aaron Sidwell teases Steven's big secret - and hints that Peter could return!
"Ben Hardy would probably be interested in coming back if the timing and story were right"
EastEnders star Aaron Sidwell has revealed that Steven Beale might not be the reformed character he appears to be.
"Steven returned to Walford to help the Beales, but also because he's running from something," says the star. "We're always going to wonder whether he's the good son or bad son - and that brings Peter into play. Who should Lauren be with?"
But hang on a minute! Surely actor Ben Hardy - who played Peter Beale between 2013 and 2015 - is busy forging a career in Hollywood, having already played the role of Archangel in X-Men: Apocalypse? Would he really have time for a return to Albert Square?
Adds Sidwell to Inside Soap: "I'd like to see Ben Hardy reprise the role of Peter, and to see a showdown between him and Steven for Lauren! I think Ben is passionate about the show, and that he would probably be interested in coming back if the timing and story were right. Peter is always going to be a fixture in the story."
With comments like that, it looks like 45 Albert Square could be getting very crowded again in the future...
