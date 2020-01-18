Now, speaking of Linda, I’ve found that my expectations of her alcoholism storyline have been confounded. I assumed it’d be a watered-down version of Angie Watts’s famous descent. But Kellie Bright stole the show over the festive period, especially in the format-busting New Year’s Eve episode that showed a night out from a desperate Linda’s drunken, disorientated point of view.

That battle with the bottle has continued into 2020, with husband Mick now going to extreme lengths to protect his beloved “L” after a boozy outburst at Ollie’s school results in the teachers calling social services.

Elsewhere, we have lurking Leo interfering with Kat’s plans to make the most of her market stall, while Sheree introduces Patrick to her son Isaac who, in true soap style, is bringing a whole load of secrets with him to the Square. And, bizarrely, the go-to place for light relief now appears to be the local funeral parlour, where Rainie’s misguided attempts to drum up business leave Stuart with his head in his hands.

