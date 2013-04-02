After making her way down the aisle to Can’t Take My Eyes Off You, Sharon will find that fiancé Jack has indeed been looking elsewhere – namely in the direction of ex-missus Ronnie. After confessing to having had a secret meeting with his former wife, who is set to be released from jail, Jack tells Sharon that he will never love her the way he loved Ronnie.

When Jack refuses to marry her, Sharon is forced to plaster on a smile and tell guests that she and Jack have arrived at a mutual decision not to go ahead with the wedding. Insisting that everyone stays to enjoy Ian Beale’s buffet (yum!), Sharon later heads to Phil’s in search of support. But will he be willing to offer any?