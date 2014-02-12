EastEnders spoilers: pregnancy shock for the Carter family
Which member of the clan is in the family way?
The Carters are in for a surprise next week when Linda (Kellie Bright) discovers that Lady Di is pregnant by the Brannings' pet pooch Tramp.
In scenes to be shown on Monday 17 February, the Queen Vic's landlady will find out that her scheme to breed Lady Di with another pedigree and make a profit from selling the puppies has gone awry. While her beloved bulldog is definitely expecting, it comes as quite a shock to find that Abi's former stray is actually the father. It is believed that the storyline will address the issues surrounding the ethics of breeding bulldogs.
Last month, viewers saw Linda put Lady Di in a pair of pink knickers in a bid to attract only the very best mate. But a chance meeting between dog-walker Nancy (Maddy Hill) and Dexter (Khali Best) - who was out exercising Tramp - ended with their respective hounds getting overly amorous.
Who'd have thought EastEnders would be the place to find a modern-day retelling of Disney classic Lady and the Tramp? I don't know - you wait years for the BBC1 soap to reintroduce some canines to the cast and now we could well get a whole litter...