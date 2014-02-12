The Carters are in for a surprise next week when Linda (Kellie Bright) discovers that Lady Di is pregnant by the Brannings' pet pooch Tramp.

Advertisement

In scenes to be shown on Monday 17 February, the Queen Vic's landlady will find out that her scheme to breed Lady Di with another pedigree and make a profit from selling the puppies has gone awry. While her beloved bulldog is definitely expecting, it comes as quite a shock to find that Abi's former stray is actually the father. It is believed that the storyline will address the issues surrounding the ethics of breeding bulldogs.